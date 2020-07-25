In his third round at the 3M Open, Alex Cejka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cejka finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Alex Cejka's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Cejka to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cejka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cejka had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cejka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cejka's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 5 under for the round.

Cejka got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 4 under for the round.