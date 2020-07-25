In his third round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schenk's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk's tee shot went 241 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Schenk had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Schenk's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.