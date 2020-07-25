Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Long had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Long chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Long's 194 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 8 under for the round.