In his third round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 11 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley had a 275-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 28-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 2 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.