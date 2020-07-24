-
Zack Sucher shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zack Sucher birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Zack Sucher makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Zack Sucher hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Sucher got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Sucher's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Sucher got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sucher to 3 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sucher's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
