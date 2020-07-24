-
Xinjun Zhang putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his round in 5th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Xinjun Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.
