Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.
