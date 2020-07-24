Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gordon's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.