In his second round at the 3M Open, Wes Roach hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Roach hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Roach to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Roach chipped in his third shot from 97 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.

Roach got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Roach's 224 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Roach had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Roach's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Roach had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Roach to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.