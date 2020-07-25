-
Vincent Whaley finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Vincent Whaley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 136th at 5 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
Whaley got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Whaley's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Whaley hit his 93 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Whaley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Whaley to even for the round.
