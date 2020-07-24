Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Taylor to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 7 over for the round.