In his second round at the 3M Open, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Merritt's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.