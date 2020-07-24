-
Tony Finau shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Talor Gooch; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Finau chipped in his third shot from 81 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
