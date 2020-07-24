-
Tommy Gainey shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tommy Gainey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Gainey's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Gainey at 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.
Gainey got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.
