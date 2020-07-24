-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Fleetwood hit his tee shot 318 yards to the fairway bunker on the 468-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
