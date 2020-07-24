  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.