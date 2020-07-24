-
-
Tom Lewis finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Lewis got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Lewis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Lewis at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.