Tom Lehman putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Lehman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lehman finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Tom Lehman's 174 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lehman to 1 under for the round.
Lehman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lehman to even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lehman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lehman's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lehman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.
