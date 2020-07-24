In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.