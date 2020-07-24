-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wilkinson hit his 98 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wilkinson's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
