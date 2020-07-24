-
-
Tim Herron shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tim Herron hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herron finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
Herron got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herron to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Herron got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herron to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Herron's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herron to even-par for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Herron reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herron to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Herron had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herron to 2 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Herron got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Herron to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.