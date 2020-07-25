-
Ted Purdy shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ted Purdy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his day in 151st at 12 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Purdy's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Purdy to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Purdy his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Purdy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Purdy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Purdy to 5 over for the round.
