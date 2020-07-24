In his second round at the 3M Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.