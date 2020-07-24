  • Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson joins Richy Werenski at the top of the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 66.
    Round Recaps

    Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson share the lead at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson joins Richy Werenski at the top of the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 66.