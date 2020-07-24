-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the 3M Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson share the lead at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson joins Richy Werenski at the top of the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 66.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gooch finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Tony Finau; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Talor Gooch hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Gooch's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
