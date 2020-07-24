-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Stewart Cink hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cink's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.