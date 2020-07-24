Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.