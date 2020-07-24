-
Shawn Stefani shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 147th at 7 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Stefani got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Stefani to 4 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stefani chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 3 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 5 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 4 over for the round.
