-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-over 36 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 153rd at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Noh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.