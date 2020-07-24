-
Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Straka's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
