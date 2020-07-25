-
-
14-over 85 by Sebastian Cappelen in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day in 152nd at 17 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cappelen's 71 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cappelen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cappelen at 9 over for the round.
Cappelen scored a $self.sc on the 596-yard par-5 18th. Getting on the green in 8 and two putting, bringing Cappelen to 14 over for the day.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.