-
-
7-over 78 by Seamus Power in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Seamus Power hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 132nd at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 10 under; and Tony Finau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Power chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Power's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 6 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.