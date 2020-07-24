Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Stallings had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stallings's 214 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Stallings hit his 236 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.