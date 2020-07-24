-
Scott Piercy putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Scott Piercy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Piercy's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
