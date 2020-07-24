Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Harrington's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.