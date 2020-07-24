-
Scott Brown shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 10 under; and Tony Finau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brown's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Brown had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.
