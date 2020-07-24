-
Sangmoon Bae finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Sangmoon Bae hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bae's 81 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Bae had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 3 under for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
