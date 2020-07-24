In his second round at the 3M Open, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 125th at 3 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ryder's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ryder's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.