Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.