Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 115th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Theegala's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
