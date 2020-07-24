Ryan Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Moore hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Moore hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.