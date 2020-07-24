Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 115th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Brehm went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brehm's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brehm chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.