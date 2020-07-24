-
Ryan Blaum shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Blaum hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Blaum had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blaum to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Blaum had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
