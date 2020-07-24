-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Armour missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Armour to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Armour to even for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
