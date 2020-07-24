-
Russell Knox posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Knox finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Russell Knox had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Knox's 186 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Knox chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 4 under for the round.
