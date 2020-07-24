-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Henley's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Henley's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
