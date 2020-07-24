Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.