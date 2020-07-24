In his second round at the 3M Open, Roberto Castro hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Castro finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Roberto Castro hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Roberto Castro to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Castro reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Castro to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Castro chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Castro chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Castro reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Castro to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Castro chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Castro at 3 under for the round.

Castro hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.