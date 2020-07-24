-
-
Robert Streb putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Robert Streb hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Robert Streb had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.