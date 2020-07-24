Robert Garrigus hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Garrigus hit his 95 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Garrigus hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Garrigus's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garrigus hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to even for the round.