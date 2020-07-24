Robby Shelton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Shelton finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Robby Shelton missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Robby Shelton to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Shelton's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.