In his second round at the 3M Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Oppenheim's 174 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Oppenheim hit his 88 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.